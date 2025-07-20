Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $76.68 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

