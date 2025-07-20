Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $476,000 Stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 43,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.