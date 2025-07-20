Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $576,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $528,465,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 897.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $564.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $575.15 and a 200-day moving average of $578.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

In related news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

