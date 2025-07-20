Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPGI opened at $524.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.59 and its 200-day moving average is $506.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.79.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

