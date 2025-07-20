Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $863,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 34,025 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $229.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.78. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $233.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

