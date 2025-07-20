Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $903,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

CTVA opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

