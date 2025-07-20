Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 84.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

