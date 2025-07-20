Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $418,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

