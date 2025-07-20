Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $466,000 in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 129.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,749.77. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,848 shares of company stock worth $602,933. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

