Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $514,000 in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Price Performance

STAG opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

