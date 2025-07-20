Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $546,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $150.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

