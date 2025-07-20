Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $630,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in General Mills by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

GIS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

