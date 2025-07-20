Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $694,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GXO opened at $50.40 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

