Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $753,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $64.15 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
