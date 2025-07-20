Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $809,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,932 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 745,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trex by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of TREX opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

