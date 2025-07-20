Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,663 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,385.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 91.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $123,880.77. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,634.10. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $114,428.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,093.90. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,075 shares of company stock worth $3,219,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

