Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $536,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $155.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. The company has a market cap of $362.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,563,250. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,987,191.63. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

