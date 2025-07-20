Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 17,781 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 667.3% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $27.33 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

