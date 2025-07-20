Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 253 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,068,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,496,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 319,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,109,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after buying an additional 73,318 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $246.73 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $249.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.