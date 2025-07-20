Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 7,846 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

