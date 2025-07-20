Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

HAS stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

