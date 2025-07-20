Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 21,158 Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $786,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $35.59 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Royalty Pharma and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

