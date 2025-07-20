Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,663 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 291,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,305,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,353,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Globant Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of GLOB opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

