Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,260 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $43,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $82.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

