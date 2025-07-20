Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 10,412 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

