Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 13,334 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,192,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,644,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $109.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

