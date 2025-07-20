Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,683 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

