Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 208,391 Shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,391 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,617,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,260,000 after buying an additional 4,503,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,047,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,192,000 after buying an additional 10,274,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Macerich by 845.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,051,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,222,000 after buying an additional 8,988,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,573,000 after purchasing an additional 574,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,675,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -158.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Macerich

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.