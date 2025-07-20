Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 22,276 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,048,000 after buying an additional 2,549,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after buying an additional 1,442,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,205,500 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $79.37 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.