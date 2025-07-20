Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,575 Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $450.93 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $450.36 and a 1 year high of $623.61. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average is $558.55.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, June 30th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

