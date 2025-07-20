Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 41,043 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,043 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 22.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 372,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wendy’s by 22.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ WEN opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $20.60.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Guggenheim lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

