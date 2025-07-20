Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 66,892 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,892 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

