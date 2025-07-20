Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,350 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in AON by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in AON by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.53. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $296.56 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

