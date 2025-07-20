Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 9,829 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $511,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in Roku by 973.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 321,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $71,749.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,359. This represents a 17.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,520 shares of company stock worth $7,898,294 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

