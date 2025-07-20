Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $689,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Blackbaud by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Blackbaud by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Blackbaud by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Blackbaud by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackbaud by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a positive return on equity of 38.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This trade represents a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLKB

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.