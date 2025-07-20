Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,050 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,318 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LendingClub by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 933,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $13,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $68,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,611.50. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $409,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 2.44. LendingClub Corporation has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

