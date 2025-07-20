Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,691,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,937,000 after buying an additional 243,531 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,554,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,429,000 after buying an additional 173,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

