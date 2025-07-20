Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,336 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

Get Our Latest Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 0.2%

MSA opened at $174.85 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $197.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.19.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.