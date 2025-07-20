Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $216,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $541,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.1% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $174.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.30. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.