Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,681 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $193.04 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $200.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.