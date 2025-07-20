Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 156.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Element Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 221,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

ESI stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

