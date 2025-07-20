Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 193,699 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

