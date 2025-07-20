Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,889 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Roku by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 321,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,750. This represents a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $71,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,359. This trade represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,520 shares of company stock worth $7,898,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

