Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Azenta by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Azenta stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

