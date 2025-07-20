Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4,188.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 141,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

