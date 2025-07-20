Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 274 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $55,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

