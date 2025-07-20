Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,765 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 503.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

