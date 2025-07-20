Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,593 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:MSA opened at $174.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $197.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

