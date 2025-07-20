Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

NYSEARCA:GGUS opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $295.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

