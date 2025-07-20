Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ED opened at $101.02 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

